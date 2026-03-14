Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:MAPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:MAPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,168 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the February 12th total of 1,113 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MAPP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.63. Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

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About Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF

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The Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF (MAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term total return and limited downside risk through an actively managed fund-of-funds. The fund shifts exposure to various asset classes globally through systematic and discretionary research of the business cycle. MAPP was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Harbor.

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