Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Short Interest Down 55.4% in February

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 432,457 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the February 12th total of 969,623 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,152 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,152 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $145.91. The company had a trading volume of 422,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $160.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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