Critical Contrast: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) vs. BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF)

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNxt Solutions and Corbus Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BioNxt Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNxt Solutions $20,000.00 2,573.51 -$3.88 million ($0.04) -10.51 Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$40.21 million ($5.98) -1.57

Profitability

BioNxt Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. BioNxt Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BioNxt Solutions and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNxt Solutions N/A N/A -709.36% Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A -65.76% -57.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BioNxt Solutions has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioNxt Solutions and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNxt Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 2 0 6 2 2.80

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $43.71, indicating a potential upside of 364.55%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioNxt Solutions.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats BioNxt Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNxt Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioNxt Solutions Inc. engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains. In addition, the company offers psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder. Further, it provides analytical testing and consulting services. The company was formerly known as XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to BioNxt Solutions Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNxt Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNxt Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.