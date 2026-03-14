Critical Review: Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) versus Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Organogenesis shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Organogenesis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Organogenesis”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics $12.14 million 17.09 -$127.17 million ($1.29) -2.56 Organogenesis $564.17 million 0.60 $37.03 million $0.08 33.00

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Prelude Therapeutics. Prelude Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organogenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organogenesis has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Prelude Therapeutics and Organogenesis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33 Organogenesis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Organogenesis has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 221.97%. Given Organogenesis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Organogenesis is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Organogenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A -129.98% -80.85% Organogenesis 5.32% 21.41% 10.84%

Summary

Organogenesis beats Prelude Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion. The company's CDK9 program is a regulator of cancer-promoting transcriptional programs, including MCL1, MYC and MYB. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Organogenesis

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage. Its products also include FortiShield, a biosynthetic wound matrix for use as a temporary protective covering; PuraPly MZ, a micronized particulate version of PuraPly for the management of open wounds in the surgical setting; and CYGNUS Dual, a dehydrated placental tissue preserved to retain the ECM scaffold. The company's pipeline products include ReNu, a cryopreserved suspension used to support healing of soft tissues; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales representives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

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