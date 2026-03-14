BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 466,966 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 12th total of 675,430 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,414 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,414 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BW LPG Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of BW LPG stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 445,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,096. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49.

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BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. BW LPG had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BW LPG

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $5.4297 dividend. This represents a $21.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 159.9%. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BW LPG’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BW LPG by 4,137.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of BW LPG by 290.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 50,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BW LPG by 14.7% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 26.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWLP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BW LPG in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Dnb Carnegie downgraded shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BW LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of BW LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BW LPG currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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About BW LPG

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BW LPG (NYSE: BWLP) is a pure?play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company’s core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time? and voyage?charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi?refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end?users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

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