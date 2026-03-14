Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Down 31.5% in February

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,324 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the February 12th total of 1,933 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GREEL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

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Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated energy and digital asset company that combines natural gas–fired power generation with in-house bitcoin mining operations. The company owns and operates a baseload power plant in Dresden, New York, where it supplies electricity to the NYISO wholesale market and dedicates excess capacity to support its bitcoin mining facilities. By leveraging on-site generation, Greenidge aims to optimize costs, improve operational efficiency and reduce exposure to external power price volatility.

Originally established through the acquisition and repurposing of a former coal-fired plant, Greenidge has transitioned to a cleaner, natural gas–fueled operation since 2017.

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