Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACTG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acacia Research in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Acacia Research from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Acacia Research
Acacia Research Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Acacia Research
Acacia Research Corporation is a publicly traded patent licensing company based in New York City. The firm specializes in acquiring patented technologies through a network of wholly owned subsidiaries and seeking licensing agreements or settlements with companies that utilize those technologies. Since its founding in 1993, Acacia has built a business model centered on identifying innovative inventions and monetizing them through patent enforcement and strategic partnerships.
The company’s activities span a broad range of technology sectors, including life sciences, medical devices, software, telecommunications and consumer electronics.
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