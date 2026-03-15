ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $54.71.

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ASGN Price Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. ASGN had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.94%. ASGN’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. ASGN has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

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ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company’s model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN’s service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

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