Rightmove (LON:RMV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 409.80 and last traded at GBX 410.20, with a volume of 9517498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 521 to GBX 489 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 702.33.

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Rightmove Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 454.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 555.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 29.10 EPS for the quarter. Rightmove had a return on equity of 264.68% and a net margin of 51.06%. Research analysts forecast that Rightmove plc will post 30.2327791 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rightmove

In related news, insider Johan Svanström bought 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 461 per share, with a total value of £19,952.08. Also, insider Ruaridh Hook bought 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 457 per share, for a total transaction of £9,491.89. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The segment also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

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