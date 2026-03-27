Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $188.23 and last traded at $191.4990, with a volume of 747870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.44.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.9%

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.22 and its 200-day moving average is $236.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $1,701,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,569,104.96. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $172,910.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 124,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,511,052.77. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,293 shares of company stock worth $13,994,803. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Finally, EJMK Ventures LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.