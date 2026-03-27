Q1 Earnings Estimate for ASMB Issued By HC Wainwright

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Assembly Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

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Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.99. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASMB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

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Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $457.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,600,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,426,000. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

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Assembly Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company’s core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly’s research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

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