Short Interest in Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Grows By 37.3%

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,246 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 12th total of 18,384 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,854 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,854 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

Shares of SZKMY opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.45. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $64.94.

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Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.78%.The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.249-5.249 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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About Suzuki Motor

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Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

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