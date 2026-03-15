Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,100,968 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 12th total of 854,308 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 413,379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.97. 286,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,842. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.55. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $149.37 and a 52 week high of $223.04.

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Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.92 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 19.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOPE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

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Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher?education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation’s largest private Christian universities. The company’s offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non?traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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