Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 117,553,286 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 12th total of 91,862,429 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,141,812 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,141,812 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NU in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $18.40 to $17.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NU Stock Down 0.7%

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NU by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in NU by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in NU by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.88. 55,083,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,781,608. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. NU has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%.The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NU will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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