Comparing PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) & CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PSQ and CUR Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 1 0 1 0 2.00 CUR Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

PSQ presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 455.03%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than CUR Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of CUR Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PSQ and CUR Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -178.95% -184.74% -62.82% CUR Media N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PSQ and CUR Media”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $23.20 million 1.26 -$57.69 million ($1.20) -0.53 CUR Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CUR Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PSQ.

Summary

PSQ beats CUR Media on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

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PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About CUR Media

(Get Free Report)

CÃR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÃR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÃR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÃR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

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