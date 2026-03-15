iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 50,249 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 12th total of 39,506 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. 191,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,749. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $127.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 409.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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