iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 233,058 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 12th total of 305,848 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,387 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 530,387 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 627.3% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

IUSG traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.81. 736,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day moving average is $165.83.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

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