Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Drops By 30.6%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 357,215 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 12th total of 514,943 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 138,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of INTZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intrusion by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Intrusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intrusion in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intrusion from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTZ

About Intrusion

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time.

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