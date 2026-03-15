Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,676 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 12th total of 2,371 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMPPP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Imperial Petroleum has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

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Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons.

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