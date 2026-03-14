SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,839,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,266,000 after buying an additional 79,326 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,627,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 499,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,079,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 421,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 331,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 46,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.