Diker Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Diker Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 300.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. CoreWeave accounts for about 1.8% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $12,434,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 132.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 5,181.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 295,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after buying an additional 289,475 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Activity at CoreWeave
In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $22,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $8,066,200.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,922,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,752,555 shares of company stock worth $399,373,015.
CoreWeave Stock Performance
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Trending Headlines about CoreWeave
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New product launches (Flex Reservations and Spot) and a partnership with PhysicsX expand CoreWeave’s addressable market for industrial AI and heavy compute workloads — this supports revenue growth and customer flexibility. CoreWeave PhysicsX Deal Highlights Industrial AI And Heavy Compute Potential
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the filings appears inconsistent/flat for March (reported as 0 shares / NaN change), which provides little signal on bearish positioning at the moment; treat these figures cautiously.
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread securities?fraud litigation notices and lead?plaintiff solicitations from numerous firms cite alleged misstatements about demand and operations for the March 28–Dec 15, 2025 class period — increased legal exposure, potential discovery/costs, and settlement risk can weigh on the stock. CRWV Deadline Today: CRWV Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K Have Opportunity to Lead CoreWeave, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman highlighted CoreWeave’s Q4 results (a large reported loss and soft guidance), arguing the company concealed operational problems; that analysis reinforces investor concern about profitability and outlook. CRWV Alert: Hagens Berman Analyzes CoreWeave (CRWV) $452M Q4 Loss and Soft Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed: Brannin McBee sold large blocks in early March (totaling millions of dollars), which investors often view as a bearish signal or at least a liquidity event to watch. SEC Form 4 / Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Several media pieces flag “dreadful patterns” and persistent risks in the share price technicals and fundamentals — adds to negative narrative momentum for traders watching risk metrics. CoreWeave stock price forms dreadful patterns
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave
CoreWeave Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
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