Diker Management LLC Increases Stake in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Diker Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 166.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Nebius Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Nebius Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s $2 billion strategic investment is the primary catalyst — it provides financing, technology access (Rubin GPUs, Vera CPUs, BlueField storage) and a strong validation of Nebius’s hyperscale AI-cloud plan. Read More.

NVIDIA’s $2 billion strategic investment is the primary catalyst — it provides financing, technology access (Rubin GPUs, Vera CPUs, BlueField storage) and a strong validation of Nebius’s hyperscale AI-cloud plan. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Very strong demand and capacity visibility: management says capacity is largely sold out through Q1, Q4 revenue momentum and aggressive 2026 revenue/ARR targets (management expects $3.0–$3.4B revenue in 2026 and has raised contracted power guidance). That supports revenue growth expectations and top-line upside. Read More.

Very strong demand and capacity visibility: management says capacity is largely sold out through Q1, Q4 revenue momentum and aggressive 2026 revenue/ARR targets (management expects $3.0–$3.4B revenue in 2026 and has raised contracted power guidance). That supports revenue growth expectations and top-line upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and media bullishness: multiple analyst write-ups and coverage highlight upside (some price targets imply ~30%+ upside and pieces argue larger rallies are possible), which can reinforce momentum and institutional interest. Read More.

Wall Street and media bullishness: multiple analyst write-ups and coverage highlight upside (some price targets imply ~30%+ upside and pieces argue larger rallies are possible), which can reinforce momentum and institutional interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market signals and technical setups could amplify moves in high-beta AI names like NBIS — some market commentators see buy signals at the index level that might support risk appetite. Read More.

Broader market signals and technical setups could amplify moves in high-beta AI names like NBIS — some market commentators see buy signals at the index level that might support risk appetite. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat and other outlets note the Nvidia tie-in is reshaping sentiment and technicals for NBIS but also point out the stock remains off its October highs — momentum matters but isn’t uniform. Read More.

MarketBeat and other outlets note the Nvidia tie-in is reshaping sentiment and technicals for NBIS but also point out the stock remains off its October highs — momentum matters but isn’t uniform. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation looks rich after the move (market pricing in aggressive growth; some analyses put EV/sales and price targets as stretched), increasing sensitivity to execution and growth shortfalls. Read More.

Valuation looks rich after the move (market pricing in aggressive growth; some analyses put EV/sales and price targets as stretched), increasing sensitivity to execution and growth shortfalls. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and capex risk remain material: NBIS is unprofitable, faces heavy multi?year capex to hit its 5 GW goal, and isn’t expected to generate free cash flow for several years — misses on execution or demand pacing could trigger sharp pullbacks. Read More.

Nebius Group Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 4.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.