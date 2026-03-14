Ossiam Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $30,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Airbnb by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 962,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,873,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,186,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 364,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,297,000 after acquiring an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,096,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

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Airbnb Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.30 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.68. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 15,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,505.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 165,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,374,360. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $533,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,532.50. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 490,568 shares of company stock worth $64,120,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

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More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium?term revenue growth. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage and Positive Notes

Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium?term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Benzinga – Middle East Tensions

Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read.

Short?interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Blockonomi – $2.5B Bond Issuance

Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/co?founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: SEC Filing – Gebbia Sale

Insider selling: Director/co?founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Technical/market reaction: coverage notes the stock fell below its 50?day moving average after the bond announcement — a technical signal that can trigger short?term selling from momentum and quant strategies. Barchart – 50?Day Moving Average

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

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