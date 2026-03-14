Spyglass Capital Management LLC Sells 79,270 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Spyglass Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,270 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up 6.7% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $126,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 58.6% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $458.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.31. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on APP. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total value of $18,717,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,430,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,625,877.90. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total value of $2,497,645.57. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,275.26. The trade was a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 188,033 shares of company stock worth $90,662,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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