Spyglass Capital Management LLC Sells 79,270 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Spyglass Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,270 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up 6.7% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $126,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 58.6% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin
Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush bullish on AppLovin: analysts reiterate confidence in the company’s AI-driven ad platform and growth runway, which supports upside expectations for revenue and margins. Why Wedbush analysts love AppLovin stock right now
- Positive Sentiment: Needham issues a Buy rating — fresh institutional support that can boost demand from discretionary and quant buyers. AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-term AI upside highlighted by The Motley Fool — AppLovin is named among firms that could materially outpace peers over five years if AI-driven monetization scales. This underscores growth narratives that investors are pricing in. Prediction: 2 AI Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Palantir Technologies in 5 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Discussion of record profits vs. skepticism—coverage notes strong profitability but asks whether that will quiet market concerns; keeps the debate open on valuation. AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts/commentary pointing to volatility as sentiment-driven rather than fundamental weakness—useful context but not an immediate catalyst. AppLovin’s Volatility Reflects Market Sentiment, Not Weakness
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in recent reports appears unreliable/zero and should be treated cautiously; not currently a meaningful short-squeeze signal.
- Negative Sentiment: Substantial insider selling by CTO Vasily Shikin across multiple filings — large block sales (totaling tens of millions) reduce insider ownership and can pressure sentiment. Vasily Shikin insider trades
- Negative Sentiment: Public caution from high-profile commentators (Jim Cramer: “Too Much Risk There”) raises retail investor wariness and could amplify short-term selling. Jim Cramer on AppLovin: “Too Much Risk There”
- Negative Sentiment: Recent price weakness noted by Zacks and Forbes pieces questioning valuation/dip increases debate over whether this is a buying opportunity or a value trap. AppLovin (APP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market
AppLovin Price Performance
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on APP. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total value of $18,717,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,430,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,625,877.90. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total value of $2,497,645.57. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,275.26. The trade was a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 188,033 shares of company stock worth $90,662,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.
Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.
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