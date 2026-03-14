Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.32 and traded as high as C$16.68. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$16.60, with a volume of 84,951 shares.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.58. The firm has a market cap of C$302.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.34.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.95 million during the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 89.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2376837 EPS for the current year.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services. Its key revenue source is from the facility service income. The corporation’s operations are based in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.