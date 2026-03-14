Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.28 and traded as high as GBX 101.20. Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 100.40, with a volume of 6,828,399 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 122 to GBX 128 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 121.

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Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.73.

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PHP invests in flexible, modern properties for local primary healthcare.

The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

Further Reading

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