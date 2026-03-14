Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.33 and traded as high as GBX 2.40. Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 2.40, with a volume of 125,122 shares changing hands.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -140.35 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.33.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

Further Reading

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