Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $12.34. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 7,484 shares trading hands.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. This is a positive change from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker ERH. Managed by Allspring Global Investments, the fund seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It primarily invests in the securities of companies operating in the utilities and energy sectors.
The portfolio is broadly diversified across regulated electric, gas and water utilities as well as non-regulated energy-related firms.
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