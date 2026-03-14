iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,966 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 12th total of 18,625 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.39. 16,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Global Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,637.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,681.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,153 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,112,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes major banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies, real estate companies, savings and loan associations, and securities brokers.

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