GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRWL) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRWL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.77. 159,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 295,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (CRWL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (ticker: CRWD) stock. CRWL was launched on Nov 11, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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