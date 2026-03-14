Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.76 and traded as high as $26.20. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $25.8360, with a volume of 26,261 shares trading hands.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 0.6%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 153.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio of convertible securities, corporate bonds, dividend-paying common stocks and preferred securities. By blending credit and equity-linked instruments, ACV aims to generate attractive yield while participating in potential upside as issuers’ share prices appreciate.
The fund is managed by Virtus Investment Partners and employs a bottom-up, research-driven process to identify opportunities across sectors and geographies.
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