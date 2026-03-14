Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 14th (AFYA, AIDX, ALCO, AMPY, AMTM, ASC, ASGN, ASR, ATLC, AVNW)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 14th:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

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20/20 Biolabs (NASDAQ:AIDX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ClearThink 1 Acquisition (NASDAQ:CTAAU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Elong Power (NASDAQ:ELPW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Evolution Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FVAV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Illumination Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ILLUU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V (NASDAQ:MBAV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MMED (NASDAQ:MMED) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NPT (NASDAQ:NPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Rank One Computing (NASDAQ:ROC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TRG Latin America Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TRGSU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VisionWave (NASDAQ:VWAV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

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