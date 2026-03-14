Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 14th (AFYA, AIDX, ALCO, AMPY, AMTM, ASC, ASGN, ASR, ATLC, AVNW)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 14th:
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
20/20 Biolabs (NASDAQ:AIDX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ClearThink 1 Acquisition (NASDAQ:CTAAU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Elong Power (NASDAQ:ELPW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Evolution Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FVAV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Illumination Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ILLUU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
M3-Brigade Acquisition V (NASDAQ:MBAV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MMED (NASDAQ:MMED) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NPT (NASDAQ:NPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Rank One Computing (NASDAQ:ROC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Shell (NYSE:SHEL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TRG Latin America Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TRGSU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
VisionWave (NASDAQ:VWAV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Block (NYSE:XYZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
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