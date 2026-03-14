Short Interest in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Drops By 41.1%

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 45,931 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 12th total of 78,026 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Reborn Coffee Stock Up 8.2%

Reborn Coffee stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. 101,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,475. Reborn Coffee has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reborn Coffee stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Reborn Coffee as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reborn Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reborn Coffee currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reborn Coffee

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

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