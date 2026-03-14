Short Interest in Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:QQQG) Declines By 37.8%

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:QQQG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 206 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the February 12th total of 331 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.78. 512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968. The company has a market cap of $9.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

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Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (QQQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 US large-cap growth stocks screened from the Nasdaq-100 components for above average free cash-flow. Holdings are weighted by their price momentum score. QQQG was launched on Aug 19, 2024 and is issued by Pacer.

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