Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Decreases By 50.6%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,221 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the February 12th total of 2,471 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Ion Beam Applications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOBCF remained flat at $16.85 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. Ion Beam Applications has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

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About Ion Beam Applications

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Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS: IOBCF) is a Belgium-based medical technology company specializing in the development and deployment of particle therapy solutions for cancer treatment. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, the company is best known for its Proteus® line of proton therapy systems, which are designed to deliver precise, high-energy particle beams that target tumors while sparing healthy tissue. IBA oversees the full project lifecycle, from system design and manufacturing to installation, commissioning, and ongoing service support.

In addition to its flagship proton therapy business, IBA operates a diversified portfolio of technologies for medical and industrial applications.

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