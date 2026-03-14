Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.90 and traded as high as GBX 23. Empresaria Group shares last traded at GBX 22.24, with a volume of 8,755 shares changing hands.

Empresaria Group Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.32.

Empresaria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates. It serves clients in professional, information technology, healthcare, commercial, offshore recruitment services, property, construction, and engineering sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.