Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Grows By 94.3%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,086 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the February 12th total of 6,735 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRGE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.82. 9,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.12. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF has a 12-month low of $60.72 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. LRGE was launched on May 22, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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