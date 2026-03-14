The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and traded as low as $16.25. The RMR Group shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 55,387 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

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The RMR Group Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $519.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. Equities analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 313.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 538.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group, Inc (NASDAQ: RMR) is a publicly traded asset management company that specializes in providing comprehensive real estate and investment management services to both public and private entities. Acting as an external manager, RMR offers a range of services encompassing property management, asset management, fund administration, accounting, investor relations and compliance oversight. Its client base includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies (REOCs), closed-end real estate funds and institutional investors.

Founded in 1986, RMR Group has built a business model centered on recurring fee revenue generated through long-term service agreements with its managed entities.

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