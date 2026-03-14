The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 190 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the February 12th total of 298 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,781 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,781 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Monarch Cement Trading Down 0.1%

Monarch Cement stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 621. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.90. Monarch Cement has a 12 month low of $206.00 and a 12 month high of $270.60. The company has a market capitalization of $968.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.44.

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Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The construction company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 19.60%.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma.

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