Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.86 and traded as low as GBX 340.05. Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 343, with a volume of 62,512 shares trading hands.
Schroder Income Growth Trading Down 1.1%
The firm has a market cap of £230.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 354.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 338.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12.
Schroder Income Growth Company Profile
– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.
– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.
– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.
– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder Income Growth
- Elon’s Biggest Move Yet?
- Iran isn’t the real war
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.