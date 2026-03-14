Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.86 and traded as low as GBX 340.05. Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 343, with a volume of 62,512 shares trading hands.

Schroder Income Growth Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of £230.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 354.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 338.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.

– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.

– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.

– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

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