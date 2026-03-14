Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in February

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,989,772 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the February 12th total of 3,311,328 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,273.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,273.9 days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.95 during trading hours on Friday. Keppel DC REIT has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

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About Keppel DC REIT

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Keppel DC REIT is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust established in August 2014 with a focused portfolio of income-producing data centre properties. It represents Asia’s first listed pure-play data centre REIT and seeks to generate stable, long-term returns by investing in a diversified suite of facilities that support the growing demand for digital infrastructure. The trust is supported by Keppel Data Centres Holding Pte Ltd, the sponsor responsible for origination, asset management and development of data centre assets.

The REIT’s portfolio spans key markets across the Asia Pacific and Europe, including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany.

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