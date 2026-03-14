Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and traded as low as $10.6565. Hexagon shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 357,647 shares traded.

Hexagon Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

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Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hexagon had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.26%.

About Hexagon

Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.

The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.

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