Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.27 and traded as high as GBX 17.70. Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 17.54, with a volume of 23,943 shares trading hands.

Glanbia Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.11. The firm has a market cap of £42.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Garvey sold 21,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728, for a total transaction of £365,489.28. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glanbia Company Profile

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

Further Reading

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