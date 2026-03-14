CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.0132. CV shares last traded at $0.0132, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

CV Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About CV

(Get Free Report)

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

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