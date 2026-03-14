WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Short Interest Down 24.8% in February

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,886 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 12th total of 5,165 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 390,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 404,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 305,287 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 378,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 248,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth $4,881,000.

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WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USDU stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,185. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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