Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,337 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 12th total of 5,748 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,882 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,882 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance
DRTSW traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.95. 2,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,852. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development of alpha-emitting radiation therapy for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company’s proprietary Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) platform leverages the short-range, high-energy alpha particles emitted by radium-224 to penetrate tumor tissues more effectively than conventional external-beam radiation. By implanting thin, needle-like sources directly into a tumor, Alpha DaRT delivers concentrated doses of radiation to malignant cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.
The Alpha DaRT technology is designed to enhance local tumor control in a variety of solid tumors, including head and neck, breast, skin, and pancreatic cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Tau Medical
- JPMorgan just admitted to freezing Trump’s bank accounts
- A New Musk Invention Even Bigger Than SpaceX IPO?
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.