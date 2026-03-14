CID Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CID Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 192,184 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 12th total of 253,375 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 143,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CID Holdco Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:DAIC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 681,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,031. CID Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

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CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CID Holdco in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CID Holdco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CID Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in CID Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CID Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in CID Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC bought a new position in CID Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

CID Holdco, Inc is a manufacturing company in the Computer Software industry.

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