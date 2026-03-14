Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.74 and traded as high as GBX 82.30. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 81.60, with a volume of 3,060,272 shares changing hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

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Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment. Its investment objective is to provide investors with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments.

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