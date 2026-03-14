FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $0.9751. FiscalNote shares last traded at $0.9840, with a volume of 166,376 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOTE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FiscalNote currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

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FiscalNote Trading Down 1.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FiscalNote by 4,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FiscalNote by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in FiscalNote by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote is a technology and data services company specializing in government and regulatory intelligence. Founded in 2013 by Timothy Hwang, Gerald Yao and Jonathan Chen, the company is headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional offices in New York, Brussels, London, Singapore and Hong Kong. FiscalNote went public in March 2021 through a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NOTE.

The company’s flagship software-as-a-service platform aggregates legislative and regulatory data from jurisdictions around the world, combining that information with AI-driven analytics and expert commentary.

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