CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 438,101 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 12th total of 579,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in CTS by 103.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 85,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in CTS by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in CTS by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. 263,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,404. CTS has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.30.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.86 million. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company’s core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

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